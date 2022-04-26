cronaca

Theater Owners Chief Says Day-and-Date Movies are ‘Dead as a Serious Business Model’

by Raffaele Ambrosino
26 Aprile 2022
theater-owners-chief-says-day-and-date-movies-are-‘dead-as-a-serious-business-model’


The movie theater industry’s top lobbyist said that the persistent experimentation that saw studios release movies in cinemas at the same time they landed on streaming or on video-on-demand is over. “I am pleased to announce that simultaneous release is dead as a serious business model, and piracy is what killed it,” John Fithian, head […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: