“Theodor Falser” Michelin star chef – Italy

My Love, My Biography
I am the son of a 6th generation wine maker, a loving father and husband, and an awardwinning chef with over 33 years of hands on experience. For 14 years, I worked outside of Europe for luxury hotel
companies like Hyatt, Shangri-La and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, gaining experience of opening 24 Restaurants and 4 Hotels. Added strengths are my excellent knowledge of thenancial aspects of running a kitchen operation, and my extensive hospitality network.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
My Restaurants
Restaurant Johannesstube, Engel Gourmet & Spa, Italy
1 * Michelin, Taste Nature – since 2014
Restaurant La Scala, Sukhothai, Shanghai, P.R.C.
Italian Fine Dining –
a la carte, awarded with the Michelin plate concept,
opening, training, quality management
since 2017
Restaurant Immenso, Amavi Hotel, Paphos, Cyprus,
Asian Sharing Restaurant on the 9-fl oor with beach view
awarded one of the best “Asian Restaurants” in Cyprus
concept, opening, training, quality management
since 2018
Restaurant Nocturne, Amavi Hotel, Paphos, Cyprus
Italian Fine Dining, set menu only
awarded one of the best “Fine Dining Restaurants” in Cyprus
concept, opening, training, quality management
since 2018
Ristorante La Spezia, aboard three TUI cruise liners
3 Italian Fine Dining restaurants
concept, opening, training, quality management
since 2018
Stars – Italian Gourmet Burgers, Bolzano & Merano, Italy
2 Casual Dining Burger Restaurants
Founder & Co-Owner
2016 – 2020
My passion My service
-Creating a suitable and viable F&B concepts.
-Planning an e cient kitchen and back-of-the-house layout.
-Organizing the opening of the restaurant with a great team,
supported by my Pastry chef and my Specialty chef of many years.
-Providing the concept, recipes, plate descriptions and product market list.
-Consulting on the selection of crockery, cutlery, table top and uniforms.
-Regular quality management and periodic quality visits.
-As a culinary partner, my recipe to success is consistency. e high
standard remains the same; even with a chef change, the quality standard
and concept will endure.
-Giving support in hiring the right candidate.
-Providing training, in Italy, to your chefs free of charge.
My Specialties
Italian Fine Dining
Italian Casual Dining Trattoria / Pinsa Restaurant,
Pizza- Restaurant
Asian Sharing Restaurant, ideal for a Cosmopolitan Hotel,
Beach Club with DJ, Beach / Lake Hotels / Restaurants
Nikkei Sharing Restaurant, ideal for a Cosmopolitan Hotel,
Beach Club with DJ, Beach / Lake Hotels / Restaurants
Modern Woodfi re / Charcoal Grill Restaurant
Health Modern inspired Restaurants
with European style – Ayurvedic dining