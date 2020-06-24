“Theodor Falser” Michelin star chef – Italy

My Love, My Biography

I am the son of a 6th generation wine maker, a loving father and husband, and an awardwinning chef with over 33 years of hands on experience. For 14 years, I worked outside of Europe for luxury hotel

companies like Hyatt, Shangri-La and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, gaining experience of opening 24 Restaurants and 4 Hotels. Added strengths are my excellent knowledge of thenancial aspects of running a kitchen operation, and my extensive hospitality network.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

My Restaurants

Restaurant Johannesstube, Engel Gourmet & Spa, Italy

1 * Michelin, Taste Nature – since 2014

Restaurant La Scala, Sukhothai, Shanghai, P.R.C.

Italian Fine Dining –

a la carte, awarded with the Michelin plate concept,

opening, training, quality management

since 2017

Restaurant Immenso, Amavi Hotel, Paphos, Cyprus,

Asian Sharing Restaurant on the 9-fl oor with beach view

awarded one of the best “Asian Restaurants” in Cyprus

concept, opening, training, quality management

since 2018

Restaurant Nocturne, Amavi Hotel, Paphos, Cyprus

Italian Fine Dining, set menu only

awarded one of the best “Fine Dining Restaurants” in Cyprus

concept, opening, training, quality management

since 2018

Ristorante La Spezia, aboard three TUI cruise liners

3 Italian Fine Dining restaurants

concept, opening, training, quality management

since 2018

Stars – Italian Gourmet Burgers, Bolzano & Merano, Italy

2 Casual Dining Burger Restaurants

Founder & Co-Owner

2016 – 2020

My passion My service

-Creating a suitable and viable F&B concepts.

-Planning an e cient kitchen and back-of-the-house layout.

-Organizing the opening of the restaurant with a great team,

supported by my Pastry chef and my Specialty chef of many years.

-Providing the concept, recipes, plate descriptions and product market list.

-Consulting on the selection of crockery, cutlery, table top and uniforms.

-Regular quality management and periodic quality visits.

-As a culinary partner, my recipe to success is consistency. e high

standard remains the same; even with a chef change, the quality standard

and concept will endure.

-Giving support in hiring the right candidate.

-Providing training, in Italy, to your chefs free of charge. My Specialties

Italian Fine Dining

Italian Casual Dining Trattoria / Pinsa Restaurant,

Pizza- Restaurant

Asian Sharing Restaurant, ideal for a Cosmopolitan Hotel,

Beach Club with DJ, Beach / Lake Hotels / Restaurants

Nikkei Sharing Restaurant, ideal for a Cosmopolitan Hotel,

Beach Club with DJ, Beach / Lake Hotels / Restaurants

Modern Woodfi re / Charcoal Grill Restaurant

Health Modern inspired Restaurants

with European style – Ayurvedic dining