there-he-is!-rob-kardashian-makes-‘the-kardashians’-cameo-at-kris’-party

Birthday cameo! While Rob Kardashian has led a relatively private life in recent years, he made sure to stop by the Kardashians taping to celebrate his mother, Kris Jenner, at her birthday party.

According to a TikTok user, the 35-year-old Arthur George sock designer briefly appeared in the Thursday, May 12, episode of the Hulu docuseries. The social media user pointed out that Kardashian, thanks to his visible arm tattoos, is seated next to sister Khloé Kardashian and the Safely founder, 66, as they all toast her birthday. In a separate still, Rob is seen smiling, wearing a black shirt and matching baseball cap.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the Rob & Chyna alum — who shares daughter Dream, 5, with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna — would recur on the new show. Rob was previously a fixture on the family’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality show before stepping back in 2013.

“He will be making very brief appearances on the Kardashians’ Hulu show,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “He’s camera shy so doesn’t like being filmed, but fans will see glimpses of him.”

Rob — one of Jenner’s six children — joined his siblings, grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton, his mom and her friends at a celebration to honor her recent birthday and show off her recently renovated home.

“Living in Kris Jenner world is just fabulousness,” Khloé, 37, gushed during a confessional in the Thursday episode after taking in her mom’s home décor. “Like, being surrounded by opulence and a dirty martini in a crystal glass, covered in diamonds. [She’s] always made up and in these gowns and [in] candlelight and [she has a pantry of] dinner china and fabulous s—t everywhere!”

Before filming The Kardashians, the Jenner Communications entrepreneur, her then-spouse Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé and Rob starred in KUWTK ahead of its June 2021 series finale. After a brief reality TV break, the famous family inked an impressive deal with Hulu for original content.

“I went into it thinking how can I make this more of a documentary about the Kardashians? I just tried to divorce myself from thinking about it in a typical reality format where you have your A, B and C story line. I just went into it thinking ‘How can I just follow their lives?’” executive producer Danielle King exclusively told Us on Monday, May 9, of the show, which premiered last month. “These are six of the most famous women in the world. There’s always something going on and let’s just do a documentary follow.”

King added: “Sometimes people hear docu follow and think ‘Oh, it won’t be pretty.’ But [with] the aesthetic — it was very important that we elevate the look of the show,” she continued. “So through the cameras, we’re using the lenses [and] I think the show looks gorgeous but it still feels very spontaneous because it’s a true docu follow.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu Thursdays.