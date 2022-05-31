these-$33-sandals-look-like-they-could-be-100%-designer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We made a promise to ourselves to level up our sandals this year. Yes, we’ll still wear our puffy slides and simple flip flops, but we wanted to make sure to grab a few pairs with some more versatility too — ones that level up our look. Maybe we’d add a little heel action into the mix too!

These sandals are exactly what we were looking for, and with their low price, high ratings and Prime eligibility, we may even have to grab more than one pair — and share them with you, of course!

Get the N.N.G. Braided Chunky Heel Sandals for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

These sandals are made with a PU leather, so they look sleek and expensive but are still vegan-friendly. They have dual braided straps, adding a cute accent and keeping your feet secure in place, and are backless. They also have a trendy square toe and are available with a 2-inch, 3-inch or 3.5-inch block heel!

Shoppers say these shoes are actually really comfortable, and the block heel not only looks cute but adds some serious stability, so you won’t need to wobble around trying to find your balance on bumpy sidewalks, for example!

These sandals even have a great color selection. You could go with a classic like white, black or a few shades of nude, or you could go for something more colorful, like a clover green or petal pink. There’s a gold version too that would be especially great for more dressed-up occasions!

Speaking of getting dressed up, let’s talk through a few outfits you can create with these sandals as your base. Summer wedding? They’re a great option to go with a midi slip dress or flowy cocktail dress. Want to wear them more casually, maybe out to eat with friends or for boutique browsing downtown? You could 100% wear them with your favorite jeans and a T-shirt, maybe adding on a straw hat or a claw clip. We think you’ll find that practically any outfit you try will look absolutely amazing with these shoes!

