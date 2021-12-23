these-‘buttery-soft’-lounge-pants-may-be-even-better-than-leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leggings have been the queen of all loungewear for quite some time now. There’s nothing like slipping into a soft, cozy pair of leggings and sneaking in a midday nap or pulling up the latest movie to have finally arrived on Netflix. Or is there?

These pants are giving leggings a run for their money. While we love our cotton leggings, there are still a few things we’d change about them. Their durability is one. The sagging fabric is definitely another. And sometimes the waistband is too tight or too loose. Same goes for the ankle. These buttery-soft pants from Amazon, though? They’re ready to take the crown!

Get the ZOOSIXX Buttery Soft Pajama Pants starting at just $12 at Amazon!

Everyone is losing their mind over these incredibly soft pants. Even their pets can’t stop cuddling them while they’re wearing them. They are just the ultimate in all things comfort. That buttery-soft fabric we mentioned is a lightweight microfiber, which is so durable that it’s meant to last for years and years, and the fit is what dreams are made of. Loose, slouchy, wide leg — they’re honestly on trend too!

One thing we especially love about these pants is their waistband. While the rest of the pant is looser, the waistband is super wide and lies flat against the lower stomach, rising up around the navel for a flattering look. This wider design also means it won’t be pressing into your stomach. It’s like your favorite athletic leggings, but without the tight, compressive feel — though you can always tighten or loosen the fit using the drawstring!

Get the ZOOSIXX Buttery Soft Pajama Pants starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

These pants are prime for sleeping, hanging around the house or working from home, but there are so many cute designs (over 30!) that you’ll definitely find a few you’d like to wear out of the house as well. It’s all about how you build the rest of your outfit.

Swap your slippers for chunky sneakers and trade your tee for a V-neck or turtleneck top. We’re feeling that look with one of the tie-dye patterns, or maybe floral or camo. You can always dress your look up a little by opting for one of the solid pairs instead, or perhaps the modern Blue Block design. Oh, the possibilities!

Get the ZOOSIXX Buttery Soft Pajama Pants starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

