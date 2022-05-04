these-flattering,-flowy-athletic-shorts-are-made-for-any-type-of-workout

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We put a great deal of effort into finding the best pieces to wear when we hit the gym. We don’t want anything to get in the way of a successful workout, and fitness fashion is certainly important! At the moment, we’re looking for comfortable clothing which can enhance our workout experience and have a flattering fit as well.

Leggings and biker shorts are always a go-to for Us, but occasionally, we prefer a pair of shorts. The problem with shorts? Well, they often have more disadvantages than pluses when it comes to working out — but we found a pair that may eliminate all of those concerns!

The aspect of these shorts from luogongzi that we love most is the thought that went into the design. They look like a pair of simple shorts at first, but then you notice they have built-in booty shorts underneath! This extra layer helps to make sure that you stay covered up while wearing them, plus they also prevent chafing — such a plus for the summertime.

These shorts appear more like a miniskirt than a traditional pair, which is seriously adorable. We can picture ourselves teaming them with a tight tank top tucked in, or even a longline sports bra if you prefer a cropped moment! The waist does extend up to the belly button, so you can certainly pull off wearing shorter tops with these bottoms.

Even if you’re not planning on hitting the gym particularly hard ahead of the summer, these shorts are ideal for everyday casual wear! If you’re running errands or just need something comfy to lounge around in, these shorts are a dream. They’re breathable, lightweight and look more elevated than your classic pair of sweat or biker shorts. Shoppers say they need these shorts in every color — and we couldn’t agree more! Here’s the thing: We can never own too many shorts like these.

See it: Get the luogongzi 2 in 1 Flowy Running Shorts for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

