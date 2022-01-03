these-sherpa-lined-joggers-take-comfort-to-the-extreme

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think “extreme,” typically bike stunts and skateboard ramps pop into our minds. Maybe even those few side characters from Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle who loved to make everything they did “extreme.” Anyway, regardless of movie references from 2004, you get the idea. Typically, “extreme” is associated with risky tricks and bold endeavors…not so much comfy clothing.

Typically doesn’t mean always though. These sherpa-lined sweatpants? They may not be ready to go all Evel Knievel on us, but when it comes to comfort, there’s no other way to describe them than “extreme.” Old T-shirts? Comfy. These sweats? Out of this world, extreme comfort!

Get the Yeokou Sherpa-Lined Athletic Sweatpant Joggers starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

These joggers are an absolute smash hit on Amazon. They have a 100% cotton shell and, of course, an ultra-plush sherpa lining that reaches all the way down the leg, only stopping at the ribbed cuffs at the ankles. These ribbed cuffs take a total lounge-worthy piece and give it some versatility, pulling the look together while keeping the fabric from dragging on the sloshy winter sidewalks. They also help to seal in warmth so there aren’t any frigid breezes shooting up your legs!

These sweats have a stretchy drawstring waistband you can adjust for the perfect fit, plus roomy side pockets that can easily fit your hands, phone or other handheld belongings. They come in 5 colors, from deep black to a pretty light pink. There are also three extra options that aren’t sherpa-lined if those are more your speed!

These cozy sweats can easily be paired with a crew neck sweatshirt or band tee for a relaxed outfit on a lazy day, but take advantage of that trendy jogger look too and try them with lace-up boots and a fitted mock-neck top. Accessorize and you’ll be set!

These joggers are excellent for anything from cold winter hikes, to walking to dog in the snow, to meeting up with friends safely outside. They’re also obviously a go-to for snuggling up at home for a night of Hallmark movies and endless snacks. We’ll grab the popcorn, you grab the candy!

