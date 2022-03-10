thessaloniki-documentary-festival-director-orestis-andreadakis-on-cinema-in-a-time-of-global-crisis

Under different circumstances, the 24th Thessaloniki Documentary Festival might have been a more celebratory affair, with coronavirus restrictions gradually loosening across Greece and the country’s second city hosting an in-person edition of a festival that was among the world’s first to go virtual at the start of the pandemic in 2020. But with the humanitarian […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Under different circumstances, the 24th Thessaloniki Documentary Festival might have been a more celebratory affair, with coronavirus restrictions gradually loosening across Greece and the country’s second city hosting an in-person edition of a festival that was among the world’s first to go virtual at the start of the pandemic in 2020. But with the humanitarian […]
Condividi:
Like this: