Two sheriff’s deputies are out of the job and face criminal charges after allegedly pouring scalding water on inmates.

Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore were fired and arrested on Tuesday, said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno in Florida.

“These two lost their privilege of being our family members,” he said in a news conference on Wednesday. “They disgraced the badge.”

Authorities said three inmates had first and second-degree burns, said the statement from the sheriff’s office.

Related Coverage:

Marceno told reporters that investigators discovered two more inmates with similar injuries and statements.

“The investigation found that Howell and Finamore threw scalding, hot water from a water dispenser onto the inmates to gain compliance,” Marceno said.

The sheriff’s office released a video of deputies escorting the handcuffed Howell and Finamore.

TWO CORRECTION OFFICERS ARRESTED Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest of two Lee County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officers. Deputies Casey Howell & Enzo Finamore were fired & arrested for throwing hot water from a water dispenser onto inmates. pic.twitter.com/LU1MefAnXW — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) February 22, 2023

He said that hot water dispensers were removed from the officers in that jail wing. Officials are reviewing their training procedures, he said.

“Sheriff Carmine Marceno demands accountability & professionalism,” the sheriff’s office said. “LCSO does not tolerate the disgusting & cruel actions of these correction officers. Remedies have already been taken, & LCSO remains dedicated to changing policies.”

Howell is charged with two counts of felony official misconduct and one count each of felony battery and misdemeanor battery. Finamore is charged with a count each of felony official misconduct and misdemeanor battery.

The post ‘They disgraced the badge’: Jail guards charged with throwing scalding water on inmates first appeared on Law & Crime.

valipomponi