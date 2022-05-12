this-$18-retinol-lotion-could-help-keep-your-body-acne-free-this-summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Worried about body acne? Maybe you’re dealing with backne for the first time, or chestne has just recently started to pop up in your life. Maybe you’re even experiencing buttne, thighne or some other kind of “ne.” It’s normal! But that doesn’t mean it’s fun. Of course, keeping your skin clean is a great start to keep things from worsening, but your body lotion could play a big role in delivering the skin you want too.

How about a body lotion with retinol in it? Versed introduced its Firm Ground Body Lotion back in the winter, but if you missed it, we wanted to make sure it was on your radar — especially now that we’ve reached tank top, shorts and sundress weather. No more covering up!

Get the Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion for just $18 at Versed! Subscribe to save 10%!

This body lotion contains pure, encapsulated retinol to bypass the skin’s surface and avoid irritation. Retinol is truly a must for so many when it comes to targeting things like acne and aging. You can read more about why retinol and retinoids in general are dermatologist-favorites on Harvard Health Publishing!

This lotion also contains skin-softening cocoa butter, squalene and vitamin E to renew, repair, soften, firm up and brighten. Combined with the retinol, these ingredients work to target breakouts, dry patches, crepey skin, sun spots, uneven tone, dullness, fine lines and, according to reviewers, even keratosis pilaris (strawberry skin)!

This body lotion is non-greasy and fragrance-free. It’s also free of dyes, parabens, sulfates, silicones, petroleum, mineral oil and more. And yes, it’s vegan and cruelty-free! Even the tube is made up of 75% recycled plastic. Such a great pick for a clean beauty lover who’s looking to practice sustainability in their everyday life!

To use this lotion, simply massage it all over as you would any other normal body lotion. You can also use it as a spot treatment to target breakouts or signs of aging or dryness, such as loose skin at the knees or rough elbows. Remember to use sunscreen on exposed skin during the day since the sun’s UV rays can weaken retinol’s effectiveness!

Reviewers say this lotion “leaves your skin glowing,” and that “there are no downsides to using Firm Ground.” We simply have to agree! Check it out for yourself on Versed’s website!

