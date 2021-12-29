this-2-piece-fleece-set-is-the-ultimate-cozy-couch-uniform

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The winter is our hibernation period. Even if we don’t spend every minute of the day in our homes, we definitely ease up on the social plans. Baby, it’s cold outside! It’s a solid three months of spending many nights curled up on the couch with Netflix in the background — and there’s nothing quite like it.

After a long and draining year, we’re looking forward to spending more time relaxing — and we’re making the most of this period by wearing only the coziest outfits. For winter, we need a fleece set like this two-piece from Fruit of the Loom — it’s simple, comfortable and will leave you nice and toasty around the clock!

Get the Fruit of the Loom Women’s Stretch Fleece Thermal Top and Bottom Set for just $22 at Walmart!

This set comes with a pair of high-waisted jogger-style leggings and a matching long-sleeve top. Both are made from a thermal fleece material that’s lightweight, but will still provide you with the warmth you need during winter nights at home. It’s a straightforward set that’s cute at the same time, and you can mix and match the pieces with other lounge items you already have in your wardrobe. Team the top with sleek shorts, or the leggings with a baggy tee if that better suits your mood!

What we adore about this set is the quality you’ll get for its affordable price. One shopper says that they “love the feel of the fabric,” and another described it as “extremely soft and comfortable.” In fact, an incredibly enthusiastic reviewer proclaimed that this set is “wonderfully inexpensive” — and note they have bought it in every color available!

Right now, you can score this lounge look in black, grey and navy blue — and the sizing up for grabs is absolutely outstanding. They have both regular and plus sizes available going up to 4X, so you can get one for everyone in your family or friend group if you feel inclined. What better way to ring in 2022 than copping a brand new cozy outfit to wear?

See it: Get the Fruit of the Loom Women’s Stretch Fleece Thermal Top and Bottom Set for just $22 at Walmart!

