this-$45-upper-lip-cream-may-be-similar-to-a-pricey-professional-treatment

When you start to notice wrinkles forming in sensitive areas, a panic can often set in. You want to do any and everything to make them go away — trust Us, we’ve been there! When you’ve tried what feels like every treatment on the market and can’t seem to find one that works, you might want to open your purse and head to a professional.

But these days, taking that drastic step might not be necessary! We found an upper lip treatment that may work just as well as a medical one, and it will cost you a small fraction of an A-list treatment — in fact, it’s just $45!

Get the Smooth Upper Lip Professional Perioral Anti-Aging Treatment with free shipping for $45, available from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

If you’re afraid of needles or just want a more affordable way to treat wrinkles around the lips, this cream from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals might be exactly what you’re looking for! Signs of aging around the lips, including vertical lines or discoloration, may look far less noticeable with the help of this treatment. It contains a powerful formula that many different skin types can use, so there’s a good chance it’s suitable for you.

To get the most out of this treatment, Dermelect recommends that you use it at least twice a day. Apply it liberally onto clean skin around the upper lip area. You can go as far up as underneath the nose to cover every corner! The cream is designed to provide intense hydration to the skin, and is intended to make it appear more supple and youthful — which may then help make lip lines look less prominent.

If you’re still on the fence about giving this product a try, you might be convinced after hearing some of the amazing reviews. One shopper says that this lip treatment is a permanent part of their “anti-aging tool kit,” and another said that it’s simply an “amazing product”! Even after using it for a “short time,” the last reviewer claims they have already seen major improvements in the lines around their mouth.

This lip treatment might be on the pricier side for a topical product, but it can certainly save you big bucks when you compare the cost to a professional treatment! Want to see what it can do for you? Head over to Dermelect now!

