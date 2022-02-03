this-artsy-version-of-a-color-block-sweater-is-on-sale-right-now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all seen color-block tops, sweaters and dresses before. The typical style shows a grouping of two or three color sections, usually running horizontally across on the garment. Yes, we will always have love for the look, but if we’re being honest, it’s getting a little boring.

That’s why we want to find new iterations of the color-block vibe that feel fresh and unique. Well, as luck would have it, we stumbled upon this sweater from ECOWISH that checks off all the boxes! Amazon shoppers say they adore this “super soft” knit which is available in two unique color-block prints!

See it!

Get the ECOWISH Long Sleeve Patchwork Color Block Knit Sweater for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Instead of keeping in line with the uniform color-blocking we’ve seen in the past, the first version of this sweater is a bit more abstract. There are multiple sizes of rectangular shapes that break up the different colors throughout each sweater. It reminds Us of one of iconic abstract artist Piet Mondrian’s most famous works, which consists of red, yellow and blue grid squares against a white background. This sweater’s color-blocking is executed in a similar funky yet clean way!

See it!

Get the ECOWISH Long Sleeve Patchwork Color Block Knit Sweater for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Meanwhile, the second version of this sweater is slightly different. Instead of rectangular shapes, this knit’s different colors have a more triangular aesthetic that runs across the entirety of the sweater — including the sleeves. These diagonal slants will appear incredibly flattering because of the way they draw in the eye, so if you want a casual sweater with a low-key slimming effect, you’ve met your match!

Both of the knits are made from the same soft material and fit on the loose, cozy side. If you want a more oversized or fitted silhouette, shoppers suggest going up or down a size depending on your preference. Whether you’re swooning over the first sweater or gravitate more toward the second option, both styles will strike a fun, bold and bright impression. Prepare for an endless stream of compliments!

See it: Get the ECOWISH Long Sleeve Patchwork Color Block Knit Sweater for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ECOWISH and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!