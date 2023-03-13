‘This is crazy’: 5 people dead in suspected murder-suicide in Miami, Florida

by Vittorio Ferla
13 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘this-is-crazy’:-5-people-dead-in-suspected-murder-suicide-in-miami,-florida


Miami police investigate a quintuple murder-suicide in March 2023. (Screenshot: Sheldon Fox)

Miami police investigate a quintuple murder-suicide in March 2023. (Screenshot: Sheldon Fox)

Five people are dead in Florida in what police think is a murder-suicide. The incident was discovered Friday morning in the 14800 block of NW 87th Court, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department in Florida. Three women and two men were found dead. Officers suggest one of the men carried out the killing.

“According to investigators, at approximately 9:52 a.m., uniform officers from the Town of Miami Lakes district, were dispatched to a residence in the 14800 block of NW 87th Court in reference to a welfare check,” officers said. “Upon arrival, they met with a relative who was attempting to contact her family members but was not getting a response.”

Police said they entered the home through a rear window and found five people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced those people dead.

Officers said they found one of the men inside a bedroom with what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Accordingly, cops think this was a murder-suicide.

Police did not immediately provide more information when Law&Crime reached out on Monday.

Family identified two of the victims as Yohanka Aguilar, 54, and her son Dhany Aguilar, 34, according to NBC Miami.

“I can’t believe it,” Rolando Aguilat, who is Yohanka’s ex-husband and Dhany’s father, told the outlet in Spanish.

Two other victims were a pair of adult siblings and a 58-year-old woman who had just moved from Cuba to South Florida, according to WSVN.

“Never anything happens like this,” a local told the outlet. “This is crazy, out of the ordinary.”

The post ‘This is crazy’: 5 people dead in suspected murder-suicide in Miami, Florida first appeared on Law & Crime.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “‘This is crazy’: 5 people dead in suspected murder-suicide in Miami, Florida

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: