this-is-fire-champs-return-for-superfinals

Have you been hungry for more of your favorite kitchen competition since season two of OFTV’s This Is Fire aired last month? Us too. That’s why Chef Jojo brought the winners of seasons one and two, Kazumi and Nathan Webb, back to the kitchen for the ultimate tournament of champions: The Superfinals.

Not only did the winner get the bragging rights that go with being the first-ever This Is Fire Grand Champion, but another $10,000 cash to sweeten the deal. Read on for a recap of This Is Fire: The Superfinals.

Warning: spoilers ahead.