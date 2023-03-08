‘This is the hill we will die on’: Sydney Uni academics go on strike by Vittorio Ferla 9 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Academics are at loggerheads with the university – and it’s not just about money. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘This is the hill we will die on’: Sydney Uni academics go on strike” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘This is the hill we will die on’: Sydney Uni academics go on strike”