this-overnight-scalp-serum-may-totally-transform-your-hair

Everyone dreams of having long and luscious hair, but there are setbacks which get in the way of this popular goal. We’re not all blessed with strong locks and your issues may be genetic — or perhaps you’ve overworked your hair to its breaking point. Dying and bleaching, using hot tools or even over-washing can leave your hair feeling stressed — which leads to fallout and breakage. It’s a nightmare!

There are plenty of ways to get your hair back on track, including investing in deep conditioners or leave-in treatments. But if none of these tactics have worked out for you, you may want to consider starting your hair health journey at the root. A scalp serum like this one helps your hair gain strength — it could be just what you need!

If you feel like your hair is thinning, weak, damaged, lacking desired volume, particularly prone to breakage or if you fear your scalp isn’t as healthy as it could be, this serum is here to assist. It’s formulated with a blend of seriously potent ingredients that you reportedly won’t find in similar products on the market. There are four active ingredients which are trademarked and patent-protected — according to the brand, this has the potential to leave your locks looking completely transformed after 12 weeks!

This serum was designed to work overnight, so we would recommend applying it before headding to bed and then washing it out once you wake up in the morning. It’s not meant to sit on your scalp for more than 12 hours, so using it nightly makes perfect sense. Take a maximum of two dropperfuls and distribute it all over the scalp, which you can do by sectioning your hair.

Massage it in with your fingers using circular motions for about 15 minutes, and then you’re ready to roll! Go to bed and follow up with shampoo and conditioner in the AM. You can do this up to four times per week, and with patience, you may be shocked with the hair that you’re left with at the end of the process. Considering how much TLC we give our skin, it’s only fair to spread the love to our fabulous follicles!

See it: Get the h o l i ( l o c k s ) strengthening, detangling, anti-hair fall serum for $88 at Agent Nateur!

