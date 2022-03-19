This Popular ‘Minimizer’ Bra Is 69% Off — And You Can Try It Before Buying!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re able to walk into a store and simply pick up your regular bra size and immediately receive the right fit, consider yourself lucky — seriously lucky! It seems like every manufacturer and brand has different features, and when you also have a chest that’s difficult to fit, it can take many cases of trial and error to find the perfect piece.

Does this struggle sound familiar? Then we have amazing news for you! What if we told you that we not only discovered a bra which works incredibly well for larger, harder-to-find chest sizes — but that it also won’t cost you a small fortune? To top it all off, you can also try it out before getting charged for your purchase — from the comfort of your home!

Get the Lilyette by Bali Women’s Enchantment Three-Section Unlined Minimizer Underwire Bra (originally $42) on sale for prices starting at $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bra from Lilyette by Bali is incredibly popular with Amazon shoppers. The amount of five-star reviews certainly intrigued Us, and we were even more surprised that you can score one for as little as $13! It’s dubbed as a “minimizer” bra, meaning that it’s designed to support and smooth out larger cup sizes. In terms of the range available, the bras start from a 34D and go up to a 42G. What makes this bra ideal for those sizes are the thicker shoulder straps and band, plus the design of the cups themselves. They combine sheer lace panels and thicker mesh panels for the ultimate smoothing effect. Genius!

This is a limited-time sale price, and according to Amazon, this is the lowest it’s been in the past month. With Amazon’s Prime Try Before You Buy program, you can give it a whirl for up to seven days before confirming your purchase. That removes the stress of buying a bra online. If it doesn’t end up working for you, just ship it back — no harm done. Let’s find the most fabulous and flattering fits for 2022, shall we?

