this-ripped-tee-will-add-cool-edge-to-your-warm-weather-wardrobe

We’re all about ripped jeans, and we’ve even had our moments with ripped tights — but what about ripped tees? It can be harder to pull off for a brand, which is why many don’t try. The rips have to look like they belong there, they can’t risk the shirt falling apart after one wear and they need to not reveal too much. It’s harder working with softer fabrics too!

Luckily, we’re not clothing designers — just big shoppers! — which is why we set out to find a brand that managed to nail the concept of a ripped tee. There was absolutely no denying that this find on Amazon absolutely crushed it. And the price is even praise-worthy!

Get the CNFUFEN Fashion Short-Sleeve Top for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This tee is soft, stretchy and lightweight with short sleeves and a round neckline. Simple and sweet — but then there’s a small scattering of ripped holes in front, asymmetrically accenting the upper chest and popping up onto the shoulder. These rips look cool, of course, but they also add breathability to the style, which is great for spring and summer. Plus, the design sort of reminds Us of a Yeezy top (but for a much lower price)!

The holes in this ripped tee add edge and style to your look without requiring any extra effort on your part. Choosing a tee like this just instantly elevates your aura, but you still get to chill comfortably like you would when wearing a normal tee. You don’t have to worry about revealing too much skin either!

This tee comes in six colors: black, white, grey, green, a rusty red and an orangey pink. Wear it with leggings for a more relaxed day, or knot up the slightly long hem and try it with a pair of jean shorts and sandals.

We could also obviously see it with a moto jacket at night and some lug-sole combat booties. Wear it however you’d wear a regular T-shirt — and about a million other ways too!

