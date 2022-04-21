this-ruffle-miniskirt-is-summer’s-must-have-fashion-staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re inching closer and closer to Memorial Day, which is the unofficial start of summer — and that means your weather app is about to start heating up! We couldn’t be more excited, and naturally want to have our wardrobes ready to go. The right pieces are king! Now, in the springtime, we lean more toward maxi or midi skirts, but as temps increase, it’s going to be all about minis!

The mini and micro miniskirt trend has already taken over social media thanks to high-fashion brands like Miu Miu, but there are plenty of affordable styles up for grabs. A boho-chic mini like this one from Arjungo is a bona fide essential that will remain relevant for years to come!

See it!

Get the Arjungo Women’s Floral Print High Waist Ruffle Mini Skirt for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a skirt that was built for the hot and sticky days of summer. It’s made from a lightweight material that feels “airy” according to reviewers. The shorter length is also ideal for the sweltering sun, but shoppers report that it’s not too short — as is the case with many garments trending this season. Depending on your body type, the hem may hit somewhere around the mid-thigh area — but if you feel that it’s too long, this skirt is easy to get altered to your specifications!

See it!

Get the Arjungo Women’s Floral Print High Waist Ruffle Mini Skirt for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The high-waist style teamed with the floucy A-line silhouette of the skirt makes it extremely flattering. The stomach area won’t be as exposed as it is with a tighter bodycon skirt, which many shoppers adore. It also highlights the waist beautifully and will look effortlessly chic teamed with a number of crop tops! You can also try tucking in looser blouses for a beachy vibe while on vacation. Shoppers praised its versatility, and we immediately saw the potential of this skirt at first glance. You can jazz it up and dress it down in a pinch by simply switching out your footwear! If you’re looking for more skirts like this one for the summer season, check out this smocked skirt from Rails, this new floral version from CeCe or this tiered mini from Endless Rose!

See it: Get the Arjungo Women’s Floral Print High Waist Ruffle Mini Skirt for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Arjungo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!