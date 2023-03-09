this-smiling-texas-woman-allegedly-abandoned-her-3-year-old-son-and-12-year-old-daughter-for-more-than-a-month

Police say they caught a Texas woman who abandoned her young children for nearly two months. Raven Yates, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child without intent to return.

Cops in Roman Forest, Texas, claim she left her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son at her home alone from Sept. 28, 2022, until the daughter’s father discovered them on Nov. 14, 2022.

“The children are not registered in school and had been left at home alone from September 28th to November 14th,” officers said.

The family realized the children had been left alone when the mother was seen in another state without her children.

According to police, the father when he learned what happened immediately flew to Texas from California, where he had been working.

“The father had been informed that his child’s mother had been seen in Mobile, Alabama without her children and realized they were home alone because he had been asked by his daughter to send food regularly,” cops wrote.

Authorities claim that the children had spent much of their time alone “without access to food or medical supplies.”

Police did their investigation, and then on Dec. 8, 2022, they obtained an arrest warrant against Yates.

“US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed a tip to an apartment complex in Mobile Alabama the apartment manager confirmed Yates was staying with a male in the complex,” officers said. “At 4:30pm the male friend cooperated with entry into the apartment where Yates was apprehended.”

