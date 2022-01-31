this-sweater-is-the-chicest-way-to-wear-your-heart-on-your-sleeve

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing your heart on your sleeve is all about being vulnerable with your feelings, right? Sure, in one sense. We prefer to take things more literally though. What could be cuter than wearing actual heart shapes on the sleeves of your sweater — especially for Valentine’s Day?

With the holiday of love quickly approaching, it’s time to figure out our outfit — and buy it ASAP. We know everyone has different types of plans for the day, so we wanted to find something that could work for a little bit of everything, whether you’re heading to work, going out to dinner or having a romantic night in. We also made sure to find something that ships out fast!

See it!

Get the shermie Cute Heart Pattern Elbow Patchwork Crew Neck Sweater for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater is the fashion interpretation of wearing your heart on your sleeve — or, more accurately, two hearts on each sleeve. There’s a big heart design on the back of each elbow, as well as a smaller one at each wrist that almost looks like it’s tied on with a thin ribbon. This patchwork design is so cute for Valentine’s Day, but it’s still elegant and mature. This is the type of piece you’ll want to wear before and after the holiday as well!

This sweater’s comfy knit is soft and warm, but it isn’t too thick or chunky. It’s relaxed but it doesn’t swallow your proportions up. It more naturally drapes down the body. This also means it can result in more styling possibilities, as it’s easier to tuck in or add a layer on top!

See it!

Get the shermie Cute Heart Pattern Elbow Patchwork Crew Neck Sweater for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This pullover is one of Amazon’s bestselling items right now, and we can only imagine how shoppers are planning to wear it. Maybe tucked into a faux-leather skirt with red-bottom heels, or with leggings and fuzzy boots for a cozy vibe. Keep it simple with jeans and sneakers or go all out and tuck the front into a slip skirt and add a sparkling hair accessory!

This version of this sweater comes in five colorways, so definitely make sure to hover over each one on the Amazon page. You’ll find other variations as well with chunkier knits and differing heart details, so go with whatever calls to you!

See it!

Get the shermie Cute Heart Pattern Elbow Patchwork Crew Neck Sweater for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from shermie here and check out more bestselling pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!