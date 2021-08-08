this-translucent-powder-is-basically-an-instagram-filter-for-shine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shiny skin is a serious problem in the summertime. The warm weather naturally causes sweat and excess oil to rise to the surface, and no one wants that. Keeping a powder on hand for touch-ups is an absolute must, and we found a conveniently compact one that can give you a finish that looks like an Instagram filter come to life!

This powder from Ilia Beauty is a product that may benefit many of Us. The translucent formula is said to be ideal for all skin tones and the packaging is designed for on-to-go application. This isn’t just a simple powder — the formula is nourishing so it leaves your skin feeling fantastic after use!

See it!

Get the Radiant Translucent Powder SPF 20 | Flow-Thru for $34, available from Ilia Beauty!

You can use this finishing powder on its own or over your foundation to get rid of shine and leave your skin looking luminous. The difference with this formula is that it reportedly doesn’t result in a matte look. Yes, you can still nail that coveted and effortless glowy vibe with this product in your makeup bag! The formula includes soothing aloe to tone down any redness, hibiscus flower to calm the skin and rosemary leaf, which is another nourishing agent that may help the overall appearance of your complexion!

Another reason why we love this powder is that the formula includes SPF 20, which is particularly important in the summer months. Keeping your skin protected from the sun is crucial for anti-aging, so we make sure to use SPF on our face daily before heading out the door. We love that this SPF is in powder form, so if you forget to put on sunscreen underneath your makeup, you can just apply this powder and not mess up your foundation!

See it!

Get the Radiant Translucent Powder SPF 20 | Flow-Thru for $34, available from Ilia Beauty!

Shoppers say that this powder leaves their skin with the “perfect finish” that’s not too matte! Reviewers love how gentle the formula feels on their skin, so if you deal with sensitivity, this powder may be what you’ve been waiting for. Another perk? The packaging includes the applicator brush, so it can be used whenever you feel like you need a quick touch-up! If you’re out on the town and notice your skin building up excess oil, just whip out this powder and you’ll be good to go in a matter of seconds. Dreamy!

See it: Get the Radiant Translucent Powder SPF 20 | Flow-Thru for $34, available from Ilia Beauty!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the amazing makeup available from Ilia Beauty!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!