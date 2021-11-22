this-velvet-jacket-is-the-perfect-layering-piece-for-a-holiday-party

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are almost here, and we finally get to celebrate in style! Nothing beats a fancy function, especially during the most magical time of year. We love picking out a pretty outfit for holiday parties, especially one that matches all the twinkly lights above — bring on the sequins! But the problem is, we only get decked out in sparkly styles when we’re decking the halls. It seems like a waste to splurge on pricey pieces for just one night. We want to feel festive, but we also want to save up for other events in the future — and we really don’t want to end up on our bank’s naughty list.

Luckily for Us, Amazon has the answer! Dress to impress at your next holiday party in a chic velvet jacket that comes in a variety of colors and styles. These jewel tone gems are the perfect layering pieces for winter — you’ll be warm and toasty while dancing the night away. Read on to shop this fabulous find!

Get the futurino Women’s Solid Long Sleeve Velvet Jacket starting at just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Make a fashion statement during the holiday festivities in the futurino Women’s Solid Long Sleeve Velvet Jacket. This sophisticated staple is available in five different styles: a long lapel jacket, a cardigan coat, a short dress with a tie-waist, a V-neck tunic and a structured blazer. So many options, so little time! Each cut is complete with soft, lightweight material and a loose fit for extra flexibility. Plus, most styles also feature two side pockets! The lapel collars and luxurious fabric elevate these jackets, so you can easily take these pieces from the office to out on the town.

Shoppers are swooning over these versatile stunners! “The jacket is gorgeous. Looks better in person than shown here!” one customer gushed. “Had so many compliments on this jacket!” Another shopper shared, “It is so comfy, and such a really beautiful, rich color.” Multiple reviews noted that the velvet jackets have a vintage look — but with a modern twist.

Get the futurino Women’s Solid Long Sleeve Velvet Jacket starting at just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

We can’t wait to style these velvet pieces for the upcoming season. Team the tunic or dress with heels or tall boots, and don’t forget to add tights on colder days! Any of the jackets would look amazing with jeans and a neutral tank — you could even add a dangly necklace to pull the outfit together. And for a pop of color at your next holiday party, pair one of these velvet jackets over an LBD. You’ll be the belle of the ball!

