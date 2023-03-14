this-week-is-severe-weather-preparedness-week-in-indiana

Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed March 12–18, 2023, as Severe Weather Preparedness Week (view the proclamation). Each year, IDHS collaborates with the National Weather Service (NWS) during Severe Weather Preparedness Week to remind and educate Hoosiers about seasonal severe weather threats and how to effectively prepare for them. Throughout the week, IDHS will share severe weather safety tips on social media. Follow IDHS and use the hashtags #SevereWx and #SWPW.

Statewide Tornado Drill

Every Hoosier business, school and family should participate in the statewide tornado drill. The drill allows you to practice where to go, what to do and what to take so you are prepared in the event of a real tornado warning.

At about 10:15 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 14, NWS will issue a test tornado warning alert, which will be shared through most notification systems, including the statewide Emergency Alert System (EAS). Wherever you are at the time, practice your tornado safety plan. There will be no follow-up alerts issued by the NWS to mark the end of the statewide tornado drill. It ends when your business, school or family feels that you have adequately practiced your safety procedures.

Tornado Safety Reminders