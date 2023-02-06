Thorpe’s exit from the Greens the biggest bait-and-switch in politics

by Vito Califano
6 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
thorpe’s-exit-from-the-greens-the-biggest-bait-and-switch-in-politics


Lidia Thorpe hooked voters on the idea of electing her as a strong Greens senator. Now those same voters discover they have bought something utterly different.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Thorpe’s exit from the Greens the biggest bait-and-switch in politics

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: