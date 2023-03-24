three-deaths-linked-to-bacteria-in-recalled-eyedrops

A rare and “highly drug resistant” bacteria in recalled eyedrops is continuing to cause problems across the country.

At least three have died and nearly 70 patients have been impacted in 16 states. There have been reports of vision loss, and some people even losing an eye.

The bacteria is a rare strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa found in eyedrops by Exricare and Delsam Pharma that were recalled in February, according to the CDC.

EzriCare Artificial Tears was the brand most commonly reported, and the FDA recall can be found by clicking here.

