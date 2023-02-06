Three French luxury hotels are in financial turmoil

by valipomponi
6 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
three-french-luxury-hotels-are-in-financial-turmoil


Hotels owned by businessman Michel Ohayon in Versailles, the Charles de Gaulle airport and Bordeaux have been placed in receivership for failure to repay loans.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Three French luxury hotels are in financial turmoil

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: