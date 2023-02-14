Three horses captured after galloping through main roads in Sydney’s south by pappa2200 14 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Bewildered motorists began phoning police about 5.15am on Tuesday after seeing the riderless horses galloping through the streets – including over the Captain Cook Bridge. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Three horses captured after galloping through main roads in Sydney’s south” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
