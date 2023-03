Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash on M-62, near Hospital Street.

Deputies were called to the area just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, when a vehicle traveling on Hospital Street allegedly failed to yield to a vehicle traveling along M-62.

The driver of the first vehicle and the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

