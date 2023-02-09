three-peat-champions

The Los Alamitos Boys Soccer team recently won their third consecutive Sunset League, Surf Division Championship. After 2021 and 2022 championship seasons, the Griffins have done it again in 2023 with an 8-1-1 record in league play. The Griffins scored 24 goals, led by seniors Alberto Gomez, James Metcalfe, and Demitrious Tanks and sophomore Jack Nishimoto. In the midfield and on defense, senior Ethan Bradford, juniors Nathan Garcia, Jacob Herrera, Shaun Im, Derek Lund, and goalkeeper, sophomore Anthony Gomez allowed only 11 goals. Head Coach Donovan Martinez is heading into playoffs after one of the strongest seasons in their history that saw the Griffins defeat rivals Edison and Huntington Beach home and away this season; a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in over 10 years. You can see the Los Al Griffins in CIF playoff action starting this Thursday, Feb. 9, when they host Chino Hills at 5 p.m. at Los Alamitos High School. For more information, follow the team on Instagram at: losalboyssoccer2022.

Vittorio Ferla