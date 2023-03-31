three-people-arrested-after-man-was-robbed,-confined,-battered,-strangled

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed several charges against three suspects after a man was robbed, confined, battered, intimidated and strangled.

The victim told police that on March 22 he was invited by a suspect to pick up food and heroin at a home, but he was ambushed when he arrived.

The victim told detectives that two suspects were armed with firearms and that one pointed a gun at him and fired it over his head.

He was reportedly forced to the basement and bound with ropes and chains, beaten with wood and cords, and strangled with an electrical cord.

He also reports being burned with a cigar and waterboarded. After around 5 hours of torture, the victim was able to escape to a nearby house where he called police.

Robert Holins IV, Eddie Guyton, and Alexus Guerrero were identified and arrested.

They are facing the following charges:

Robert Hollins IV:

Criminal Confinement While Armed with a Deadly Weapon

Criminal Confinement with Moderate Bodily Injury

Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury

Armed Robbery

Intimidation

Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury

Pointing a Firearm at Another

Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun

Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun – Prior Felony Conviction within the last 15 years

Eddie Guyton:

Criminal Confinement While Armed with a Deadly Weapon

Criminal Confinement with Moderate Bodily Injury

Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury

Armed Robbery

Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury

Strangulation

Alexus Guerrero:

Criminal Confinement While Armed with a Deadly Weapon

Criminal Confinement with Moderate Bodily Injury

Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury

Armed Robbery

Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury

The three are being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

