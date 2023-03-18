three-rivers-man,-vehicle-pulled-from-st.-joseph-river-in-south-bend

A Three Rivers man ended up in a river after losing control of his vehicle while driving.

The crash into the frigid waters happened around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Emergency crews pulled the vehicle and its driver out of the St. Joseph River in the area of South River Road and Noah Lake Road.

Members of the St. Joseph County Dive and Rescue Team were called to recue a 30-year-old Three Rivers man. THe man’s car was also successfully pulled from the water.

