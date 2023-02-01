three-years-later,-joe-biden-says-he-will-end-covid-19-emergency

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The official end of the pandemic was declared by the Biden administration to land on May 11, when the public health emergency and the COVID-19 emergency will both end.

This announcement places the end of the pandemic more than three years after Trump’s initial declaration of a state of emergency.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist Dr. Kelly Victory to discuss what she feels proper government response would have been and how long ago.

