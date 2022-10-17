tickets-on-sale-for-the-first-ever-world-final-of-junk-kouture-hosted-on-yas-island,-abu-dhabi

Junk Kouture, the world’s largest sustainable youth fashion competition that challenges young people between the ages of 13 – 18 years to create striking and imaginative outfits out of nothing but recycled materials has announced ticket sales for the first ever World Final of Junk Kouture. With the support of Miral and Etihad Airways, the inaugural event is set to take place January 11, 2023, at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tickets are available to purchase from the Etihad Arena box office, and information around experience packages is available from junkkouture.com – On sale this Wednesday 29th October.

Curated to shine a light on the importance of climate change through creativity and self – expression and following months of hard work and showcasing their creative talents at the City Finals earlier this year, this high – octane event is the grand final of the 2022 season of Junk Kouture.

The World Final at the Etihad Arena will see a total of 60 designs and their teams from secondary schools across the globe – the USA, France, Italy, UK, UAE and Ireland model and perform in haute – couture designs made entirely from recycled materials. Watch as they battle it out for a chance of winning one of many awards, culminating in the crowning of Junk Kouture World Designer of the Year 2022 in front of celebrity judges, industry experts and an audience of cheering supporters flown into Abu Dhabi from around the world! An event the world has never seen before, providing our youth, with an experience of a lifetime!

Supporting Junk Kouture as an events partner at the World Final is Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences. With the support of Miral and Etihad Airways, the official airline partner and global partner of Junk Kouture, all local and international participants and supporters travelling to the World Final of Junk Kouture will be immersed into the culture and entertainment Abu Dhabi has to offer. Standard ticket pricing for the show starts at AED 100, with attendees provided the option to create bespoke packages to include accommodation and other unique experiences on the island and across the capital.

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director, Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral, said: “We are happy to host the first ever World Final of Junk Kouture and we look forward to welcoming sustainable fashion aficionados to Yas Island. Partnering with such a unique organisation to showcase their innovative work to residents and visitors of Yas Island is in line with our efforts to position the island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, with sustainability being at the forefront of our priorities.”

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship at Etihad Airways, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Junk Kouture which reinforces our position as a leader in sustainability. As the UAE’s national airline, we are proud to extend our own sustainability ambitions to empower our partners to contribute in their own way. In the past, we’ve successfully partnered with artists to recycle aircraft parts into sculptures, and we’re excited about this latest journey into the world of fashion.”

Troy Armour, CEO and Co-Founder of Junk Kouture, said: “The UAE’s vision for the next 50 years is aligned perfectly with the ethos of Junk Kouture, cementing Abu Dhabi as the optimal place to nurture and host the World Final of Junk Kouture. Both ourselves and the UAE want to create a more inclusive society, spark creativity in young people and emphasise sustainability. With the support of our local and global partners – Etihad Airways, Miral and Etihad Arena and our global collaboration with Deloitte we will reach our goal of creating the circular engineers of tomorrow, bringing students from six countries together, celebrating diversity, culture, inclusivity and creativity”.

Find out more about tickets and experience packages for the upcoming World Final of Junk Kouture in the Etihad Arena from www.junkkouture.com. Keep up to speed with all things Junk Kouture and sign up your school to the 2023 cycle of the creative programme across social media @junkkouture and online www.junkkouture.com.

