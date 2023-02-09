Time to consider intervening on interest rates by pappa2200 9 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 It is an immoral and abhorrent value system that dismisses the pain of some through interest rate rises as “unfortunate but necessary”, while others feel nothing. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Time to consider intervening on interest rates” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Time to consider intervening on interest rates”