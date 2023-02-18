title-42-removed-from-supreme-court-agenda,-set-to-expire-may-11

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, Feb 16, the U.S. Supreme Court canceled scheduled arguments in which Republican advocates would push for an extension of Title 42.

The arguments would be futile, according to the Justice Department, because the public health emergency is now set to end on May 11 of this year. An extension of Title 42, which is a pandemic related ordinance, would become irrelevant if the country was no longer in a state of emergency.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Political Analyst Dan Eaton to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Vittorio Ferla