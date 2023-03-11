tobacco-free-indiana-advocates-request-2-dollar-increase-per-pack-to-help-adults-quit-smoking

Advocates from around the state were with Tobacco Free Indiana at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday.

They say tobacco use among adults remains higher in Indiana than most other states.

Supporters are advocating for a $2 per pack increase in the state’s cigarette tax, which could help 50,000 adults quit smoking and generate more than $371 million for the state’s health initiatives.

They also discussed increasing state funding for tobacco prevention to $15 million.

Ufficio Stampa