today-is-annual-day-of-giving-at-jersey-mike’s

Wednesday, March 29, is Jersey Mike’s Subs 13th annual Day Of Giving.

Jersey Mike’s is giving the full day’s worth of sales – not just the profits – to charity.

Locally, Big Brothers Big Sister Southern Lake Region will benefit.

Nationwide, the sandwich chain will raise money for more than 200 local charities. Day of Giving is traditionally Jersey Mike’s busiest day of the year.

Each location prepares by staffing up and ordering extra food, ensuring there is plenty of meat, cheese, bread, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon to meet the demand.

Vittorio Rienzo