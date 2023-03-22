Toll costs should not be ‘a state secret’: Labor to lift lid on Sydney’s multibillion-dollar deals by Vittorio Rienzo 22 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Chris Minns will reveal the details of Sydney’s multibillion-dollar tolling deals if he wins the election, including any potential compensation to motorway giants. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Toll costs should not be ‘a state secret’: Labor to lift lid on Sydney’s multibillion-dollar deals” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Toll costs should not be ‘a state secret’: Labor to lift lid on Sydney’s multibillion-dollar deals”