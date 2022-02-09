cronaca

Tom Hardy Allegedly Spat at Armie Hammer During ‘Mad Max’ Audition, Then Won the Role

by
9 February 2022
tom-hardy-allegedly-spat-at-armie-hammer-during-‘mad-max’-audition,-then-won-the-role

The rollercoaster journey of casting the title role in George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” is documented in Kyle Buchanan’s upcoming oral history book “Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.” An excerpt published by Vulture reveals that casting Max Rockatansky boiled down to Tom Hardy, Armie Hammer […]

