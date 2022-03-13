cronaca

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Is Banned in Vietnam Over Illegal Map Images

by
13 March 2022
tom-holland’s-‘uncharted’-is-banned-in-vietnam-over-illegal-map-images

Sony’s hit action adventure “Uncharted” has been banned in Vietnam over the film’s inclusion of a map that depicts China’s contested territorial claims in Southeast Asia. The film, which stars Tom Holland, Mark Walhberg and Antonio Banderas was to have arrived in Vietnamese cinemas from March 18. Prior to this weekend, the film had grossed […]

