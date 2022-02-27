cronaca

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Nears $150 Million at International Box Office, Crosses $220 Million Globally

by
27 February 2022
tom-holland’s-‘uncharted’-nears-$150-million-at-international-box-office,-crosses-$220-million-globally

Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland as street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake, had another solid showing at the international box office. Over the weekend, the PG-13 video game adaptation collected $35 million from 64 overseas territories, pushing its international tally to $143 million. With $83 million in North American ticket sales, “Uncharted” has […]

%d bloggers like this: