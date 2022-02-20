cronaca

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut

by
20 February 2022
tom-holland’s-‘uncharted’-tops-box-office-charts-with-$44-million-debut

Sony’s long-in-the-works video game adaptation “Uncharted” collected $44.1 million between Friday and Sunday, enough to lead domestic box office charts and solidify Tom Holland’s star power. The big-budget action adventure has been positioned as a key test of Holland’s bankability outside of his blockbuster success as Spider-Man. “Uncharted” has received mixed reviews at best, so […]

