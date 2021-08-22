‘toma’-review:-a-wistful-tribute-to-a-yugoslav-musical-legend

“Toma” uses creative license to chart the eventful life of legendary Yugoslav folk singer-songwriter Tomislav Zdravković (1938 – 1991), one of the most beloved recording artists and dedicated live performers of his time.
Aggregatore di notizie Gossip News Ristoranti Hotel Web Reputation
“Toma” uses creative license to chart the eventful life of legendary Yugoslav folk singer-songwriter Tomislav Zdravković (1938 – 1991), one of the most beloved recording artists and dedicated live performers of his time.