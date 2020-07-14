top-10-best-maldives-resorts-2018.-the-resorts-that-made-you-dream

The Maldives TOP 10 Dreamy Resorts 2018

Discover the 7th Annual "TOP 10 Maldives Dreamy Resorts" Results for 2018″

This TOP 10 was Voted by our Readers who answered the following question :

"In Which Resort Are You Dreaming of Spending your Maldives Holidays ?"

We have finally compiled the results and it’s now time to submit them to you.

The following list is a combination of your votes.

Note : 14 Resorts are listed as some of them were more or less equally placed due to a very similar amount of votes.

Top 10 Best Hotels in Maldives in 2018

The Best Maldives Resorts in 2018 as Voted by YOU are

# 1 . Milaidhoo

# 2 . Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

# 3 . Soneva Jani

# 4 . The St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

# 5 . One & Only Reethi Rah

# 6 . Baros Maldives

# 6 . W Maldives (ex.aeq)

# 7 . Velaa Private Island

# 7 . OZEN at Maadhoo ( ex.aeq )

# 8 . Cheval Blanc Randheli

# 8 . Four Seasons Private Island at Voavah (ex.aeq)

# 9 . Constance Halaveli

# 10 . Kandolhu

# 10 . Niyama Private Islands Maldives (ex.aeq)

TOP 10 Maldives Best Resorts 2018

TOP 10 Maldives Best Resorts 2018

The TOP 10 Maldives Dreamy Resorts in 2018 as

chosen by YOU are:

Number 10 Niyama Private Islands

A Chic Tropical Playground. Dhaalu Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Niyama. Number 10

Niyama Private Islands Maldives features an unprecedented blend of Holiday Lifestyles in a superb environment. The resort is a Dream for travelers seeking for a mixed along with the ever existing Maldives quietness.

Top 10 Maldives Resorts 2018 – Niyama #10 Top 10 Maldives Resorts 2018 – Niyama #10 Top 10 Maldives Resorts 2018 – Niyama #10 Top 10 Maldives Resorts 2018 – Niyama #10

Niyama Private Islands Latest Offers

Discover Niyama Maldives in our Videos

NIYAMA MALDIVES RESORT HD VIDEO NIYAMA MALDIVES Video – Discover the Resort Most Beautiful Places

Number 10 (ex-ae) Kandolhu

A Boutique Hotel Lying Like a Gem. North Ari Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Kandolhu Number 10 (ex-aequo)

Dotted with one of the most Extraordinary House Reef of the Maldives, Kandolhu is a gorgeous Tiny Island located in Ari Atoll. Ideal for couples, Kandolhu attracts discerned travelers looking for intimacy, tranquility and a good dose of breathtaking underwater adventures. Beauty, Luxury and Simplicity make Kandolhu an Essential Resort to stay in Maldives.

Top 10 Maldives Resorts 2018 – Kandolhu #10 ( ex-aequo) Top 10 Maldives Resorts 2018 – Kandolhu #10 ( ex-aequo) Top 10 Maldives Resorts 2018 – Kandolhu #10 ( ex-aequo)

Number 9 Constance Halaveli

An Elegant Island Escape for Couple & Families. North Ari Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Constance Halaveli Number 9

Situated in North Ari Atoll and shaped like a curved Maldivian boat, Constance Halaveli is one of the Best classical Maldives luxury resort.

The island boasts stunning and spacious contemporary villas, overwater and on the beach, white sandy beaches, a gorgeous blue lagoon and a flourishing tropical vegetation.

With impeccable service, quietness and privacy, this luxurious hideaway is ideal for Honeymooners.

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Constance Halaveli Number 9 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Constance Halaveli Number 9 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Constance Halaveli Number 9 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Constance Halaveli Number 9

Constance Halaveli Latest Offers

Number 8 Cheval Blanc Randheli

An Ultra Luxury Hideaway & A Nec Plus Ultra Design. Noonu Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Cheval Blanc Randheli Number 8

Cheval Blanc Randheli is an intimate and contemporary haven located in the northern Atoll of Noonu at a 40-minute journey on board of the Maison’s own bespoke seaplane.

The 45-villa ULTRA LUXURY Cheval Blanc Randheli complements the group’s Alpine Maison, Cheval Blanc Courchevel, by offering an exquisite and stylish design.

Cheval Blanc Randheli Private Island is one of the most high end hideaway Resort in the Maldives. A Dreamy Resort for families, couples, friends and VIP’s.

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Cheval Blanc Randheli Number 8 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Cheval Blanc Randheli Number 8 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Cheval Blanc Randheli Number 8 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Cheval Blanc Randheli Number 8

Cheval Blanc Randheli Latest Offers

Number 8 (ex-ae) Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah

An Ultra Luxury Private Island off limits entirely for You. Baa Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Four Seasons Private Island at Voavah Number 8

Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah is an exclusive-use island located in Baa Atoll.

The secluded five-acre (two hectare) island haven transcends the private island experience with seven bedrooms, a Beach House, a dive school , a 62-foot (18.9 metre) yacht, butlers, private Chefs for up to 22 guests at a time.

Maldives Top 10 Best Resort 2018 Winner Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Four Seasons Maldives Private Island at Voavah Number 8 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Four Seasons Maldives Private Island at Voavah Number 8 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Four Seasons Maldives Private Island at Voavah Number 8

Four Seasons Private Island at Voavah From $USD 40000 per night. Starting rates for the All Island provided by Four Seasons

The Island can welcome up to 22 people. Contact me

Number 7 Velaa Private Island

An Ultra Luxury Private Retreat. Noonu Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Velaa Private Private Island #7

Located in the beautiful Noonu Atoll, in Northern Maldives, Velaa Private Island is a small Island covering just 20 hectares dedicated itself to Luxury, Privacy and …Extraordinary.

The Resort defines itself as an Unique and Ultimate Luxurious Private Retreat that will bring its guests “Beyond Luxury”. Since 2013, Velaa Private Island keeps its promises by keeping on realizing some of our most beautiful Maldives Dreams.

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Velaa Private Private Island # 8 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Velaa Private Private Island # 8 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Velaa Private Private Island # 8 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Velaa Private Private Island # 8

Velaa Private Island Latest Offers

Number 7 (ex-ae) OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo

A Luxury All-Inclusive Resort. South Male Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. OZEN at Maadhoo #7

OZEN at Maadhoo is all about redefining Luxury and get it all once for good. No extra expenses, no surprises, no stress at check-out.

From top food to divine massages, from top drinks to extraordinary diving and more, everything is included. A Real Luxury Experience.

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. OZEN at Maadhoo #7 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. OZEN at Maadhoo #7 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. OZEN at Maadhoo #7 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. OZEN at Maadhoo #7

OZEN at Maadhoo Latest Offers

Number 6 W Maldives

A Luxury Playground surrounded by Astonishing Reefs. North Ari Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. W Maldives #6

W Retreat & Spa Maldives is a super stylish luxury resort located on a gorgeous small island surrounded by stunning coral reefs. Its unparalleled services and concept largely contribute to make it today, the most glamorous Resort in Maldives. The “Whatever / Wherever / Whenever” concept of W Hotels as its best.

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. W Maldives #6 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. W Maldives #6 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. W Maldives #6 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. W Maldives #6

Discover W Maldives in our Video

W Maldives Video. An Extraordinary Luxury Resort. North Ari Atoll #Maldives, #WResort

Number 6 (ex-ae) Baros Maldives

An Idyllic Island for Exigent Travellers in Love. North Male Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Baros Maldives #6

Baros Maldives is a small Luxury island, idyllic for a honeymoon or just a romantic getaway. This little haven of tranquillity, renowned in Maldives for its romantic charm, will seduce the most exigent travelers in love…Absolutely idyllic for a honeymoon.

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Baros Maldives #6 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Baros Maldives #6 Baros Water Villa with Pool Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Baros Maldives #6

Discover Baros Maldives in our Video

Baros Maldives Video. Discover Baros Resort.

Number 5 One & Only Reethi Rah

An Iconic Super Luxury Resort. North Male Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. One & Only Reethi Rah #5

One & Only Reethi Rah is a truly exceptional hotel located in Male North Atoll, at 45 minutes from Male Airport by speedboat.

The resort 130 villas stretch along the beaches of one of the largest island in North Male Atoll.

Inspiring in many ways, One & Only Reethi Rah is probably the most exquisite Resort of the Maldives. The Island stands as the Icone of Luxury in the Maldives.

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. One & Only Reethi Rah #5 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. One & Only Reethi Rah #5 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. One & Only Reethi Rah #5 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. One & Only Reethi Rah #5

One & Only Reethi Rah Latest Offers

Number 4 The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. St. Regis Vommuli #4

A Crusoe-Chic Ultra Luxury Resort surrounded by Beautiful Reefs. Dhaalu Atoll

Located in the southern Atoll of Dhaalu, after spectacular 40-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort defines itself as one of the finest address in Maldives. Surrounded by a gorgeous reef, the Resort offers style and character with a design inspired from the Maldives and mixed with a serious touch of contemporary lines.

St Regis Vommuli is a Dream Resort for families, couples and Nature lovers.

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort #4 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort #4 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort #4 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort #4

St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Latest Offers

Number 3 Soneva Jani

A Dream Come True Island. Noonu Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Soneva Jani #3

Soneva Jani. The latest Maldives Dreamy Resort. 5.6 kilometer lagoon of crystal clear waters with uninterrupted 360° views of the Indian Ocean and extraordinary Water Villas.

Every water villa has a private pool and opens to its own stretch of lagoon, with some villas featuring slides going directly from the top deck into the lagoon below. The highlight of the villas is the retractable roof in the master bedroom, which slides back at the touch of a button so that guests can lie in bed and stargaze.

A Dream Come True.

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Soneva Jani #3 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Soneva Jani #3 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Soneva Jani #3 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Soneva Jani #3

Soneva Jani Latest Offers

Number 2 Gili Lankanfushi

An Eco-Luxury Island Beyond Any Words and Expectations. North Male Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Gili Lankanfushi #2

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives is superbly designed Resort, conceived and refined in the most subtle ways you can imagine. Impeccable at all levels of services, Gili Lankanfushi is a Dream Come True for all Water Villa Lovers and Eco-Luxury Retreat seekers. A resort beyond any words and expectations.

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Gili Lankanfushi #2 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Gili Lankanfushi #2 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Gili Lankanfushi #2 Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Gili Lankanfushi #2

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives Latest Offers

Discover Gili Lankanfushi Maldives in our Videos

The World’s Best Hotel 2015 – Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives Introduction Video – The Resort most Beautiful Places GILI LANKANFUSHI MALDIVES – Resort Video. The Most Beautiful Places

Number 1 Milaidhoo

A Maldivian Super Stylish Tropical Retreat for Lovers. Baa Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2018. Milaidhoo Number #1

Milaidhoo is located in Baa Atoll. The small and naturally beautiful Island offers a return to a classic, relaxed Maldivian holiday with a lot of Style. All catered by a Personal Island Host, the 50 spacious pool villas located over-water and on the beach offer a 180-degrees view on the outside and the blue lagoon and are decorated with Fine art from the Maldives… Milaidhoo is all about Maldives and You

Top 10 maldives Best resorts 2018 Official Milaidhoo Voted #1 Best Resort in Maldives. Sleeping on a Sandbank at Milaidhoo Milaidhoo Beach Villa Milaidhoo Water Villa at day

A Dreamy Moment caught by Drone at Milaidhoo – Watch Our Video

Maldives, the Ultimate Dream at Milaidhoo

