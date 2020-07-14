top-10-best-maldives-resorts-2019.-the-resorts-that-made-you-dream

The Maldives TOP 10 Dreamy Resorts 2019

Discover the 8th Annual “TOP 10 Maldives Best Resorts” Results for 2019″

This TOP 10 was Voted by our Readers who answered the following question :

“In Which Resort Are You Dreaming of Spending your Maldives Holidays ?”

We have finally compiled the results and it’s now time to submit them to you.

The following list is a combination of your votes.

Note : 14 Resorts are listed as some of them were more or less equally placed due to a very similar amount of votes.

The TOP 10 Best Maldives Resorts in 2019 as Voted by YOU

The Best Maldives Resorts in 2019 as Voted by YOU are

# 1 . Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

# 2 . Soneva Jani

# 3 . Milaidhoo

# 4 . One & Only Reethi Rah

# 5 . Six Senses Laamu

# 6 . OZEN at Maadhoo

# 7 . The St Regis Maldives Vommuli

# 7 . W Maldives ( ex.aeq )

# 7 . Baros Maldives ( ex.aeq )

# 8 . Anantara Kihavah

# 8 . Velaa Private Island (ex.aeq)

# 9 . Soneva Fushi

# 9 . Hurawalhi Island Resort ( ex.aeq )

# 10 . Coco Privé Kuda Hithi Island



Video TOP 10 Maldives Best Resorts 2019

TOP 10 Maldives Best Resorts 2019 [ OFFICIAL by Dreaming of Maldives ] YOUR DREAM. YOUR CHOICE.

The TOP 10 Maldives Best Resorts 2019 as Voted by YOU

in detail…

Number 10 Coco Privé Kuda Hithi Island

An Entire Private Island in the Maldives just for You. North Male Atoll

Best Maldives Resorts 2019 – COCO Privé Private Island Number 10

Coco Privé Private Island is one of the world’s most exclusive private islands. Located in North Male Atoll, the very private 1.4 hectares ( app. 13,000 sqft ) luxury island is totally hidden and unreachable unless you live there. The tiny gorgeous Island cannot be seen by paparazzi making it a perfect tropical hideaway for VIP’s. Coco Privé consists of a main villa plus 5 guest villas, a private kitchen with a team of Chefs, private Gym, Spa treatments on demand, a private yacht, personal trainers and diving guides, and absolutely everything you need.

This Dream Island can be rented for up to 12 persons. A 45 000 USD per night guarantees you the utmost privacy and customized service you ever wish for.

Coco Privé is a superb, one-of-a-kind private island getaway, available only and exclusively for you.

COCO Privé Arrival Jetty COCO Privé Island Aerial View COCO Privé Island Aerial View COCO Privé View from the main villa master bedroom

Number 9 Soneva Fushi

The World’s Ultimate Tropical Chic Eco Retreat. Baa Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2019 – Soneva Fushi. Number 9

Pioneer and Icon of the Eco Luxury Hospitality, Soneva Fushi was created by 2 Maldives and Nature lovers, Sonu and Eva ( the Brand name Soneva is inspired by the combination of their respective names ), back in the 90’s, a long time before the actual trend. Offering a superb concept and impeccable services, Soneva Fushi has succeeded to reach a net zero carbon footprint on its environment meanwhile keeping its high standards.

Located in the UNESCO Biosphere of BAA Atoll, the outstanding Island is made of 65 superb beach retreats ranging from beautiful villas for 2 to extraordinary 9 bedrooms villas, all with private pools and superb amenities.

Standing as a role model and an inspiration for many, Soneva Fushi offers the ultimate state-of-the-art luxury creatively combined to sustainability.

Soneva Fushi Water Villa project Soneva Fushi Private Sandbank Soneva Fushi 4 Bedroom Villa Suite Soneva Fushi – Villa 37 Viewing Tower

Number 9 (ex-ae) Hurawalhi Island Resort

A Maldivian All Inclusive luxury Resort for Adults only. Lhaviyani Atoll

Best Maldives Resorts 2019 – Hurawalhi Maldives Number 9 (ex-aequo)

Located in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, Hurawalhi is one of the few adults-only resort in the Maldives. The resort is known for its breathtaking Underwater restaurant called 5.8.

Hurawalhi was created by the Maldivian Company Crown & Champa Resorts ( also know for being one of the leader in Maldivian hospitality for decades with several other resorts). The luxury resort is located on a long island surrounded by both a beautiful lagoon and an excellent snorkeling house reef. The Dreamy Duo.

Offering 90 Villas including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas. the resort residences are beautifully conceived in a typical Maldivian style.

Hurawalhi Island Resort is a sanctuary of serenity for travelers seeking luxury and innovation.

Hurawalhi Maldives Underwater Restaurant Hurawalhi Maldives Private sandbank Hurawalhi Maldives Beach Villa Hurawalhi Maldives Beach Villa Aerial view

Stop Dreaming. Be There Scouting the Maldives for the Best Resorts & Prices

Number 8 Velaa Private Island

An Ultra Luxury Private Retreat. Noonu Atoll

Best Maldives Resort 2019 – Velaa Private Island Number 8

Located in the beautiful Noonu Atoll, in Northern Maldives, Velaa Private Island is a small Island covering just 20 hectares dedicated itself to Luxury, Privacy and Extraordinary. Surrounded by unique architecture and a beautiful nature, the Resort defines itself as an Unique and Ultimate Luxurious Private Retreat that will bring its guests “Beyond Luxury”.

The exclusive boutique hideaway is owned by another Maldives lover, Jiri Smejc, who has spent countless weeks in Maldives for his holidays. The Maldives islands have inspired him so much that together with his wife, also met in the Maldives, he decided to create his own Maldivian Luxury Estate.

Velaa Private Island is a superb and very unique Luxury Resort borned from true passion for the Maldives.

Velaa Private Island Velaa Wine Cellar : the Tavaru Tower Velaa Private Island Master Residence Velaa Private Island Deck with a lagoon view Velaa Private Island Villa with Pool at Sunset

Number 8 (ex-ae) Anantara Kihavah Villas

An elegant resort surrounded by a stunning nature. Baa Atoll

Best Maldives Resorts 2019 – Anantara Kihavah Maldives Number 8 (ex-aequo)

Located in Baa Atoll, at a 35 minutes seaplane flight from Male, Anantara Kihavah is settled on a perfect typical Maldivian Island : perfectly round, full of tropical vegetation and surrounded by an amazing house-reef. Heaven for couples and honeymooners, Anantara Kihavah is the super Luxury Property of the well established Thai Company, Anantara Hotels.

The Resort was designed to attract High End Clientele and VIP’s looking for a discreet and elegant Holiday in the Maldives.

Anantara Kihavah boasts 79 villas, all featured with private Pools, located on the Beach and Over Water and several Luxury Villas and Residences ideal for families. For each villa, a Villa Host will attend to every guest needs and exigencies. Anantara Kihavah is also home of the superb SEA Underwater Restaurant and the Maldives largest SKY observatory.

Anantara Kihavah is a Dream for chic travelers looking for ultimate privacy and great snorkeling.

Anantara Kihavah Water Villa Anantara Kihavah Water Residence Anantara Kihavah Maldives Sky Observatory Anantara Kihavah SEA Underwater Restaurant

Number 7 W Maldives

A Luxury Playground surrounded by Astonishing Reefs. North Ari Atoll

Best Maldives Resorts 2019 – W Maldives Number 7

W Retreat & Spa Maldives is a super stylish luxury resort located on a gorgeous small island surrounded by stunning coral reefs. Its unparalleled services and concept largely contribute to make it today, the most glamorous Resort in Maldives. Alike all W Hotels around the world, the resort has an ultra stylish atmosphere with a contemporary and cutting-edge style, focused on lifestyle and design. W Maldives defines itself has “A LUXURY PLAYGROUND” with a true “Wow Effect” at arrival. Inventive and hip, yet friendly and laid-back, W Maldives boasts 78 retreats ranging from extraordinary Suites to fabulous Beach and overwater villas.

W Maldives “Whatever / Wherever / Whenever” concept of W Hotels comes at its best.

W Maldives – Sunset at SIP Bar W Maldives Island Aerial View W Maldives Spectacular Ocean Oasis W Maldives Wonderful Beach Oasis

Discover W Maldives in our Video

W Maldives Video. An Extraordinary Luxury Resort. North Ari Atoll #Maldives, #WResort

Number 7 (ex-ae) The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

A Crusoe-Chic Ultra Luxury Resort surrounded by Beautiful Reefs. Dhaalu Atoll

Best Maldives Resort 2019 – St Regis Vommuli Number 7 (ex-aequo)

Located in the southern Atoll of Dhaalu, after a spectacular 40-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort defines itself as one of the finest address in Maldives. Surrounded by a gorgeous house reef, the Resort, built on a 9 hectares island, offers style and character with a design inspired from the Maldives and mixed with a serious touch of contemporary lines. Outfitted for both romance and family vacations, The St Regis Vommuli Villas are all and each superbly designed and assigned a personal butler. The super luxury resort is home to 6 highly acclaimed restaurants and the incredible overwater Iridium Spa designed in a lobster shape.

St Regis Vommuli is a Dream Resort for families, couples and Nature lovers.

St Regis Vommuli Villa with a lagoon view St Regis Vommuli Beach Villa St Regis Vommuli Beach Villa The St Regis Vommuli Beach Residence

Number 7 (ex-ae) Baros Maldives

An Idyllic Island for Exigent Travellers in Love. North Male Atoll

Best Maldives Resort 2019 – Baros Maldives Number 7 (ex-aequo)

Baros Maldives is a small Luxury island, idyllic for a honeymoon or just a romantic getaway. This little haven of tranquillity, renowned in Maldives for its romantic charm, will seduce the most exigent travelers in love.

The resort is set in a palm tree lush garden and is surrounded by a vast turquoise lagoon and a magnificent coral reef, a winning combination for lovers of water & underwater activities. Baros Maldives features 75 pure Maldivian-style villas all nestled in tropical vegetation along the lagoon or over water. Modern and tropical Chic, beautifully designed with sandstone and timber, all villas have fine furnishings, elegant decoration, precious woods and large windows to let in natural light and offer a timeless ambience.

Gourmets will appreciate the quality of the table which stands for years as one of the best cuisine in the Maldives, notably with the famous and excellent Lighthouse restaurant.

Baros Maldives is absolutely idyllic for a honeymoon.

Baros Maldives Arrival Jetty Baros Maldives Beach and Beach Villas Aerial View Baros Maldives Water Pool Villa at Sunset Baros Maldives Beach Residence Aerial View

Discover Baros Maldives in our Video

Baros Maldives Video. Discover Baros Resort.

Number 6 OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo

The Ultimate Premium All-Inclusive Maldives Luxury Resort. South Male Atoll

Best Maldives Resorts 2019 – OZEN at Maadhoo Number 6

First real Premium All inclusive Luxury Resort of the Maldives, OZEN at Maadhoo is located just 35-minutes by a luxury speedboat from Malé International Airport, on the long sandy beach island of Maadhoo in South Malé Atoll. The resort boasts 90 exquisite villas with or without pool, floating over water or standing on the beach. OZEN at Maadhoo is all about redefining Luxury and get it all once for good. No extra expenses, no surprises, no stress at check-out.

From top food to divine massages, from top drinks to extraordinary diving and more, everything is included.

A High Class All Inclusive Luxury Experience.

OZEN at Maadhoo Water Villa Wind Villa OZEN at Maadhoo Wind Water Villa Interior OZEN at Maadhoo Beach and Beach Villas Aerial View OZEN at Maadhoo Overwater SPA

Number 5 Six Senses Laamu

A Stunning Eco-Luxury Resort. Laamu Atoll

Best Maldives Resorts 2019 – Six Senses Laamu Number 5

Six Senses Laamu is secluded in a undisturbed nature and surrounded by a gorgeous blue lagoon a long close-by rich house reef.

The eco-friendly luxury Resort is reachable after a 45 minute domestic flight to the Atoll Airport of Kadhdhoo followed by 20 minutes speed boat ride.

The Luxury Eco-Friendly resort is located in one of the most virgin Maldivian Atoll : Laamu, known for its pristine beauty.

Six Senses Laamu offers spacious Beach Villas close to fine white sandy beaches and some of the most beautiful Water Villas in Maldives. The resort is a wonder for the eyes and the senses. Six Senses Laamu offers an amazing service, both a Wonderful Lagoon and a great snorkeling house reef, a fabulous gastronomy and superb accommodation.

Six Senses Laamu is a unique Resort in a unique Atoll and stands as one of the most beautiful Island Resort we have seen in the Maldives.

Six Senses Laamu superb blue lagoon and Water Villas Six Senses Laamu Resort Aerial View Six Senses Laamu The view from a water Villa deck Six Senses Laamu Beach Villa With Pool

Discover Six Senses Laamu in our Video

Six Senses Laamu Maldives Video. One Day At Six Senses Laamu. The Resort Best Places

Number 4 One & Only Reethi Rah

The Maldives Iconic Luxury Resort. North Male Atoll

Best Maldives Resort 2019 One & Only Reethi Rah Number 4

One & Only Reethi Rah is a truly exceptional hotel located in Male North Atoll, at 45 minutes from Male Airport by speedboat. The resort 130 villas stretch along the beaches of one of the largest island in North Male Atoll. Spacious and elegant, all spacious villas are dressed in minimalism and play the card of modern comfort. Quintessence of Luxury, One & Only Reethi Rah is a Dream for elegant travelers looking for a stylish Maldivian retreat.

Inspiring in many ways, One & Only Reethi Rah is probably the most exquisite and Iconic Resort of the Maldives.

One & Only Reethi Rah Grand Beach Villa One & Only Reethi Rah Exquisite Bathroom Maldives Top 10 Best Resort 2019 Winner One & Only Reethi Rah Two Villa Residence with Pool

Number 3 Milaidhoo

A Maldivian Super Stylish Tropical Retreat for Lovers. Baa Atoll

Best Maldives Resorts 2019 – Milaidhoo Number 3

Milaidhoo is located in Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve at a 35 mns seaplane flight from Male. Naturally beautiful, the tiny private island ( measuring only 180 metres by 300 metres ) is surrounded by a stunning house reef and has in her heart a rich beautiful tropical vegetation. Milaidhoo offers a return to a classic, relaxed Maldivian holiday with a lot of style. All catered by a Personal Island Host, the 50 spacious pool villas located over-water and on the beach offer a 180-degrees view on the outside and the blue lagoon and are decorated with Fine art from the Maldives…

Milaidhoo is all about Maldives and You.

Milaidhoo Water Villa Milaidhoo Ba’theli Overwater lounge & restaurant Milaidhoo – Water Villa View at Sunset Milaidhoo – Sleeping on Milaidhoo Private Sandbank

A Dreamy Moment caught by Drone at Milaidhoo – Watch Our Video

Maldives, the Ultimate Dream at Milaidhoo

Number 2 Soneva Jani

A Dream Come True Island. Noonu Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2019 – Soneva Jani

Soneva Jani. The latest Maldives Dreamy Resort. 5.6 kilometer lagoon of crystal clear waters with uninterrupted 360° views of the Indian Ocean and extraordinary Water Villas. Every water villa has a private pool and opens to its own stretch of lagoon, with some villas featuring slides going directly from the top deck into the lagoon below. The highlight of the villas is the retractable roof in the master bedroom, which slides back at the touch of a button so that guests can lie in bed and stargaze.

Soneva Jani is a Dream Come True and one of the world’s most outstanding Resort.

Soneva Jani Water Villa Retractable Roof Soneva Jani Water Villa Aerial View Soneva Jani Water Villa Bathroom Soneva Jani Water Villa Lounge

Number 1 Gili Lankanfushi

An Eco-Luxury Island Beyond Any Words and Expectations. North Male Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2019 – Gili Lankanfushi Voted BEST Maldives Resort

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives is superbly designed Resort, conceived and refined in the most subtle ways you can imagine. The sumptuous resort stands in the middle of an endless blue lagoon, at a short distance by speedboat from Male airport. Gili Lankanfushi Maldives embraces the “No News No Shoes” philosophy along with very high luxury standards and service levels. One of the resort Dreamiest concept resides in the accommodation with 45 Water Villas impressively floating above the lagoon. Crafted in a Rustic-Chic style and built with natural and noble materials, they all offer the ultimate feeling of living by the water’s edge. The Designer’s idea behind the concept is clear : to get the best of the blue from wherever we stand.

Impeccable at all levels of services, the island is a Dream for all Water Villa Lovers and Eco-Luxury Retreat seekers.

A resort beyond any words and expectations.

Gili Lankanfushi Water Villa deck Gili Lankanfushi overwater bar sundeck Gili Lankanfushi Water Villa Bathtub with a view Gili Lankanfushi Romantic Dinner on the beach

Discover Gili Lankanfushi Maldives in our Videos

The World’s Best Hotel 2015 – Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives Introduction Video – The Resort most Beautiful Places GILI LANKANFUSHI MALDIVES – Resort Video. The Most Beautiful Places



