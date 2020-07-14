top-10-maldives-best-hotels.-the-resorts-that-made-you-dream-in-2017

The Maldives TOP 10 Dreamy Resorts 2017

– OFFICIAL –

6th Edition

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2017

Discover the 6th Annual “TOP 10 Maldives Dreamy Resorts” Results for 2017″

Since 2012 YOU VOTE for the Best Hotels in Maldive.

This new TOP 10 was Voted by our Readers who answered the following question :

“In Which Resort Are You Dreaming of Spending your Maldives Holidays ?”

We have finally compiled the results and it’s now time to submit them to you.

The following list is a combination of your votes.

Note : 14 Resorts are listed as some of them were more or less equally placed due to a very similar amount of votes.

The Best Maldives Resorts in 2017 as Voted by YOU are

# 1 . Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

# 2 . Baros Maldives

# 3 . Milaidhoo

# 4 . One & Only Reethi Rah

# 5 . Six Senses Laamu

# 5 . Velaa Private Island ( ex.aeq )

# 6 . Huvafen Fushi

# 6 . Constance Halaveli ( ex.aeq )

# 7 . Soneva Jani

# 7 . Kandolhu ( ex.aeq )

# 8 . W Maldives

# 8 . Velassaru ( ex.aeq )

# 9 . Kuramathi

# 9 . OZEN at Maadho ( ex.aeq )

# 10 . The St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

We Do Not Give Awards YOU DO. Keep On Voting !

Video TOP 10 Maldives Best Resorts 2017

[ OFFICIAL by Dreaming of Maldives ]

TOP 10 Maldives Best Hotels 2017 [ OFFICIAL by Dreaming of Maldives ]

The TOP 10 Maldives Dreamy Resorts in 2017 as chosen by YOU are:

Number 10 The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

A Crusoe-Chic Ultra Luxury Resort surrounded by Beautiful Reefs. Dhaalu Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Located in the southern Atoll of Dhaalu, after spectacular 40-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort defines itself as one of the finest address in Maldives. Surrounded by a gorgeous reef, the Resort offers style and character with a design inspired from the Maldivesand mixed with a serious touch of contemporary lines. Each villa is assigned a personal butler. St Regis Vommuli is a Dream Resort for families, couples and Nature lovers.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort



St. Regis Maldives Vommuli From $USD 1046 per night

DREAMY OFFER Available !



ASK FOR AN OFFER



Number 9 OZEN by Atmosphere at Maadhoo

A Luxury All-Inclusive Resort. South Male Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 OZEN Maldives #9

OZEN at Maadhoo is all about redefining Luxury and get it all once for good. No extra expenses, no surprises, no stress at check-out.

From top food to divine massages, from top drinks to extraordinary diving and more, everything is included. A Real Luxury Experience.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 OZEN Maldives

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 OZEN Maldives



Number 9 (ex-ae) Kuramathi

A Long Time Classic Maldivian Holiday on a Big Island . Rasdhoo Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Kuramathi Maldives #9

Blessed with a stunning environment and huge land size ( 1.8 km ! ), the resort is a Paradise for Nature Lovers. Ideal for families and couples, Kuramathi is one of the Maldives most popular resorts for several years. Reachable after a 20 minutes seaplane or 90 minutes speedboat, the resort offers a wide range of activities and villa types. Kuramathi is also known for having superb beaches and one of the best Maldives Kids Club.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Kuramathi Maldives

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Kuramathi Maldives



Number 8 W Maldives

A Luxury Playground surrounded by Astonishing Reefs. North Ari Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 W Maldives #8

W Retreat & Spa Maldives is a super stylish luxury resort located on a gorgeous small island surrounded by stunning coral reefs. Its unparalleled services and concept largely contribute to make it today, the most glamorous Resort in Maldives. The “Whatever / Wherever / Whenever” concept of W Hotels as its best.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 W Maldives

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 W Maldives



W Maldives Video

W Maldives Video. An Extraordinary Luxury Resort. North Ari Atoll #Maldives, #WResort

Number 8 Velassaru Maldives

A Romantic Getaway with Cool Island Vibes. South Male Atoll

Top 10 Best Maldives Resorts 2017. Velassaru # 8

Velassaru is one of the Maldives’s top-rated and Best Resorts.

The beautiful resort is located in the Northernmost part of South Male Atoll, at a very short ride by speed boat from Male Airport, allowing easy and fast transfers at anytime of the day and night. The island benefits from fantastic surroundings with its untouched fine sandy beach, its tropical gardens full of flowers and its legendary wide and turquoise lagoon, that we personally consider as one of the best of South Male Atoll.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Velassaru Maldives

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Velassaru Maldives



Velassaru Maldives Video

Velassaru Maldives Official Video

Number 7 Soneva Jani

A Dream Come True Island. Noonu Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Soneva Jani #7

Soneva Jani. The latest Maldives Dreamy Resort. 5.6 kilometer lagoon of crystal clear waters with uninterrupted 360° views of the Indian Ocean and extraordinary Water Villas.

Every water villa has a private pool and opens to its own stretch of lagoon, with some villas featuring slides going directly from the top deck into the lagoon below. The highlight of the villas is the retractable roof in the master bedroom, which slides back at the touch of a button so that guests can lie in bed and stargaze.

A Dream Come True.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Soneva Jani

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Soneva Jani



Number 7 (ex-ae) Kandolhu

A Boutique Hotel Lying Like a Gem. North Ari Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Kandolhu # 7

Dotted with one of the most Extraordinary House Reef of the Maldives, Kandolhu is a gorgeous Tiny Island located in Ari Atoll. Ideal for couples, Kandolhu attracts discerned travelers looking for intimacy, tranquility and a good dose of breathtaking underwater adventures. Beauty, Luxury and Simplicity make Kandolhu an Essential Resort to stay in Maldives.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Kandolhu

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Kandolhu



Number 6 Huvafen Fushi

An Iconic Hip & Chic Maldivian Retreat. North Male Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Huvafen Fushi Maldives #6

Huvafen Fushi is a Luxury Boutique Hotel located in North Male Atoll, at 30 mns by speedboat from Male Airport. Exclusively tailored for a high-end clientele looking for special experiences, Huvafen Fushi is definitely the place to be if you want to live the Maldives Dream with a twist of originality and barefoot-hip atmosphere. The resort is an Adults-Only Island.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Huvafen Fushi Maldives

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Huvafen Fushi Maldives



Huvafen Fushi Videos

Huvafen Fushi Maldives Video. A Dreamy Visit of the Resort Huvafen Fushi Maldives – Official video

Number 6 (ex-ae) Constance Halaveli

An Elegant Island Escape for Couple & Families. North Ari Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Constance Halaveli #6

Situated in North Ari Atoll and shaped like a curved Maldivian boat, Constance Halaveli is one of the Best classical Maldives luxury resort.

The island boasts stunning and spacious contemporary villas, overwater and on the beach, white sandy beaches, a gorgeous blue lagoon and a flourishing tropical vegetation.

With impeccable service, quietness and privacy, this luxurious hideaway is ideal for Honeymooners.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Constance Halaveli

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Constance Halaveli



Constance Halaveli From $USD 1544 per night

DREAMY OFFER Available !



ASK FOR AN OFFER



Number 5 Velaa Private Island

An Ultra Luxury Private Retreat. Noonu Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Velaa Private Island # 5

Located in the beautiful Noonu Atoll, in Northern Maldives, Velaa Private Island is a small Island covering just 20 hectares dedicated itself to Luxury, Privacy and …Extraordinary.

The Resort defines itself as an Unique and Ultimate Luxurious Private Retreat that will bring its guests “Beyond Luxury”. Since 2013, Velaa Private Island keeps its promises by keeping on realizing some of our most beautiful Maldives Dreams.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Velaa Private Island

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Velaa Private Island



Velaa Private Island From $USD 1698 per night

DREAMY OFFER Available !



ASK FOR AN OFFER



Number 5 (ex-ae) Six Senses Laamu

A Stunning Eco-Luxury Resort. Laamu Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Six Senses Laamu # 5

Six Senses Laamu is secluded in a undisturbed nature and surrounded by a gorgeous blue lagoon a long close-by rich house reef. The Luxury Eco-Friendly resort is the only running Resort of the gorgeous Laamu Atoll, a far south virgin Atoll of the Maldives. Six Senses Laamu is a unique Resort in a unique Atoll and stands as one of the most beautiful Hotel we have seen in the Maldives.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Six Senses Laamu

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Six Senses Laamu



Six Senses Laamu From $USD 550 per night

DREAMY OFFER Available !



ASK FOR AN OFFER



Six Senses Laamu Video

Six Senses Laamu Maldives Video. One Day At Six Senses Laamu. The Resort Best Places

Number 4 One & Only Reethi Rah

An Iconic Super Luxury Resort. North Male Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 One & Only Reethi Rah # 4

One & Only Reethi Rah is a truly exceptional hotel. Located in Male North Atoll, at 45 minutes from Male Airport by speedboat. The resort 130 villas stretch along the beaches of one of the largest island in North Male Atoll.

Inspiring in many ways, One & Only Reethi Rah is probably the most exquisite Resort of the Maldives. The Island stands as The Icone of Luxury in the Maldives.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 One & Only Reethi Rah

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 One & Only Reethi Rah



One & Only Reethi Rah From $USD 1600 per night

DREAMY OFFER Available !



ASK FOR AN OFFER



Number 3 Milaidhoo

A Maldivian Super Stylish Tropical Retreat for Lovers. Baa Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Milaidhoo # 3

Milaidhoo is located in Baa Atoll. The small and naturally beautiful Island offers a return to a classic, relaxed Maldivian holiday with a lot of Style. All catered by a Personal Island Host, the 50 spacious pool villas located over-water and on the beach offer a 180-degrees view on the outside and the blue lagoon and are decorated with Fine art from the Maldives… Milaidhoo is all about Maldives and You

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Milaidhoo

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Milaidhoo



Milaidhoo Video

Maldives, the Ultimate Dream at Milaidhoo

Number 2 Baros Maldives

An Idyllic Island for Exigent Travellers in Love. North Male Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Baros Maldives

Baros Maldives is a small Luxury island, idyllic for a honeymoon or just a romantic getaway. This little haven of tranquillity, renowned in Maldives for its romantic charm, will seduce the most exigent travelers in love…Absolutely idyllic for a honeymoon.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Baros Maldives

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Baros Maldives



Baros Maldives From $USD 434 per night

DREAMY OFFER Available !



ASK FOR AN OFFER



Baros Maldives Video

Baros Maldives Video. Discover Baros Resort.

Number 1 Gili Lankanfushi

An Eco-Luxury Island Beyond Any Words and Expectations. North Male Atoll

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Gili Lankanfushi Maldives #1

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives is superbly designed Resort, conceived and refined in the most subtle ways you can imagine. Impeccable at all levels of services, Gili Lankanfushi is a Dream Come True for all Water Villa Lovers and Eco-Luxury Retreat seekers. A resort beyond any words and expectations.

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

TOP 10 Best Maldives Hotels 2017 Gili Lankanfushi Maldives



Gili Lankanfushi Maldives From $USD 990 per night

DREAMY OFFER Available !



ASK FOR AN OFFER



Gili Lankanfushi Maldives Videos

The World’s Best Hotel 2015 – Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives Introduction Video – The Resort most Beautiful Places GILI LANKANFUSHI MALDIVES – Resort Video. The Most Beautiful Places

Maldives Dreamy Offer Enquiry

Stop Dreaming . Be There…

Some Hotels are also our Dreamy Place To Be

Read our Reviews

We keep on Exploring more Resorts.

Stay Tuned for our new Special features !