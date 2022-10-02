Can I share this graphic? Yes. Visualizations are free to share and post in their original form across the web—even for publishers. Please link back to this page and attribute Visual Capitalist.

Top 20 Countries With the Most Ultra-Wealthy Individuals

New data from the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report shows that there was an “explosion of wealth” last year.

The global population of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) grew by 46,000 to a record of 218,200. The report notes that UHNWIs benefited from a surge in the value of financial assets last year.

These increases are more than double the increases recorded in any other year this century. – Global Wealth Report 2022

The majority of ultra-wealthy individuals already reside in the United States, but 2021 saw a staggering increase of 30,470 people bring added to this exclusive ultra-wealthy category in the country.

Country/region Net Worth of $50–$100M Net Worth of $100M–$500M Net Worth of $500M+ United States 103,669 35,740 1,726 China 20,013 11,411 1,282 Germany 6,052 3,354 318 Canada 3,472 1,912 123 India 3,024 1,750 210 Japan 3,373 1,411 88 France 3,237 1,314 85 Australia 2,947 1,576 109 United Kingdom 2,787 1,278 110 Italy 2,574 1,253 103 South Korea 2,450 1,319 117 Russia 2,134 1,488 253 Switzerland 2,115 987 92 Hong Kong SAR 1,790 1,139 127 Sweden 1,866 1,019 76 Taiwan 1,874 912 93 Spain 1,509 666 51 Brazil 1,238 749 95 Singapore 974 570 73 Netherlands 1,100 471 28

China and India will likely see their ultra-wealthy populations increase dramatically, but still have a long way to go before catching up to the United States.

The biggest increases, aside from the U.S., were China (5,200), Germany (1,750), Canada (1,610), and Australia (1,350).

Decreases in UHNWI populations were more rare, but did occur in a few cases. United Kingdom (-1,130), Turkey (-330), and Hong Kong SAR (-130) saw the biggest drops.