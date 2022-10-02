Yes. Visualizations are free to share and post in their original form across the web—even for publishers. Please link back to this page and attribute Visual Capitalist.
The Briefing
- According to Credit Suisse, there are now 218,200 people globally with assets over $50 million.
- The majority (53%) of the world’s ultra-wealthy people live in the U.S.
Top 20 Countries With the Most Ultra-Wealthy Individuals
New data from the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report shows that there was an “explosion of wealth” last year.
The global population of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) grew by 46,000 to a record of 218,200. The report notes that UHNWIs benefited from a surge in the value of financial assets last year.
These increases are more than double the increases recorded in any other year this century. – Global Wealth Report 2022
The majority of ultra-wealthy individuals already reside in the United States, but 2021 saw a staggering increase of 30,470 people bring added to this exclusive ultra-wealthy category in the country.
|Country/region
|Net Worth of $50–$100M
|Net Worth of $100M–$500M
|Net Worth of $500M+
|United States
|103,669
|35,740
|1,726
|China
|20,013
|11,411
|1,282
|Germany
|6,052
|3,354
|318
|Canada
|3,472
|1,912
|123
|India
|3,024
|1,750
|210
|Japan
|3,373
|1,411
|88
|France
|3,237
|1,314
|85
|Australia
|2,947
|1,576
|109
|United Kingdom
|2,787
|1,278
|110
|Italy
|2,574
|1,253
|103
|South Korea
|2,450
|1,319
|117
|Russia
|2,134
|1,488
|253
|Switzerland
|2,115
|987
|92
|Hong Kong SAR
|1,790
|1,139
|127
|Sweden
|1,866
|1,019
|76
|Taiwan
|1,874
|912
|93
|Spain
|1,509
|666
|51
|Brazil
|1,238
|749
|95
|Singapore
|974
|570
|73
|Netherlands
|1,100
|471
|28
China and India will likely see their ultra-wealthy populations increase dramatically, but still have a long way to go before catching up to the United States.
The biggest increases, aside from the U.S., were China (5,200), Germany (1,750), Canada (1,610), and Australia (1,350).
Decreases in UHNWI populations were more rare, but did occur in a few cases. United Kingdom (-1,130), Turkey (-330), and Hong Kong SAR (-130) saw the biggest drops.
Where does this data come from?
Source: Credit Suisse Global Wealth Databook 2022
Data note: All amounts in USD
