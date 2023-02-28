Top end of town investors look to city fringe

by Vittorio Ferla
28 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
top-end-of-town-investors-look-to-city-fringe


Areas on the fringe of Sydney’s CBD have become attractive investments because of their development potential, and their ability to cater for the new flexible working practices.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Top end of town investors look to city fringe

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: